SHREVEPORT, La. - Qualifying has finally ended at 4 p.m. Thursday for the fall elections.
Ultimately, 16 people qualified to run for governor with Attorney General Jeff Landry considered the favorite.
“If there's a common theme in the governor's care, it’s that all the major candidates finally, in unison, are all pointing their weapons at Jeff Landry. This was only a matter of time till this was going to happen. It started on the first day of qualifying with treasurer John Schroder describing the attorney general as antagonistic,” said political analyst Jeremy Alford.
Landry celebrated his qualification for governor last night at The Texas Club in Baton Rouge.
Landry says it is humbling and exciting to see his name on the ballot and almost needs to pinch himself to make sure it’s real.
With nine million dollars in the bank and the LA GOP endorsement, Landry has distinct advantages.
We reported yesterday on state senator Barry Milligan’s decision not to run again in senate District 38.
For his efforts heading the Homeland Security committee during the snow storm a couple years ago, Milligan was awarded a Superman cape.
“I did not realize the impact it was having on the family until I started hearing this, and hearing what they've struggled with, and the fact they said ‘Dad we want you home’ and that breaks my heart,” Milligan said. “At the end of the day what I realized, what I was reminded of by my family--- is family's first.”
Milligan's decision created a domino effect. Rep Thomas Pressly will run for Milligan’s senate seat.
And BESE board member Michael Melerine will run for Pressly's house seat in District six.
It was a decision Melerine had to make quickly.
“I hope to be able to serve on the House education committee if I’m lucky enough to be elected so I can continue working there to improve education in Louisiana....and going forward this gives me an opportunity to address other issues,” said Melerine.
Melerine's wife, Stacy, will now run for his BESE seat.
On day one of qualifying, state representative Tammy Phelps filled out her paperwork for re-election.
Phelps will run unopposed and thus has already won re-election.
Shreveport state representative Alan Seabaugh is looking to move up to the senate.
Seabaugh was term limited in the House and thus the try for the upper chamber in Baton Rouge. Seabaugh is running in senate District 31....
“I'm running for Louisiana state senate. I announced [it] over a year ago. We've been at this for about a year and a half. This a new district…its redrawn and includes all ten parishes in northwest Louisiana. It’s the largest senate district in the state of Louisiana. I'm very excited to get after it,” said Seabaugh.
Former Northwestern State basketball coach Mike McConathy will be running against Seabaugh.
Jeremy Alford says Shreveport could be one of the hot spots in the fall election.
“In terms of legislative races, one of the hottest spots in the state is Shreveport, and it’s going to maintain that way through the election cycle. Aside from the musical chairs we've seen with the Republican sets for BESE, in the senate we've got a Democratic tug-of-war in the making with Sam Jenksin, Cedric Glover, and former senator Barbara Norton all in the same district,” said Alford.