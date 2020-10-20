SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters have their work cut out for them when it comes to the Nov. 3 election. One area that you may want to study up on is the seven constitutional amendments on the ballot.
As we continue our look at the amendments, KTBS 3 Chief Political Correspondent Jeff Beimfohr takes a look at Amendment 3.
Amendment 3 deals with the state's rainy day fund and disasters and asks: "Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the budget stabilization fund for state costs associated with disasters declared by the federal government?"
A vote for would allow the rainy day fund to be tapped.
A vote against would continue to restrict use of the budget stabilization fund.
We asked KTBS 3 Political Analyst Jeremy Alford for his take.
"In Louisiana an emergency means a budget deficit so if the state has a deficit and meets the requirement, lawmakers can dip into the rainy day fund to use some of that cash to prop up the budget with a 2/3 vote in both chambers. What the rainy day fund is not allowed for is emergency disaster," Alford said.
"The state cannot dip into the rainy day fund for those causes even though they're clearly disasters. So if you vote yes on Amendment 3, that would allow lawmakers to start using the rainy day fund for these types of disasters, for flood or hurricane or pandemic," Alford said.
