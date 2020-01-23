WASHINGTON, DC - On day two of President Trump’s impeachment trial, Democrats began presenting their case. Most of the testimony dealt with the withholding of aid to the Ukraine.
CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE ABC NEWS COVERAGE OF THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
The House managers delivered hours of testimony, claiming the aid was withheld as a quid pro quo, arguing President Trump wanted help with the 2016 election and an investigation into Burisma and Hunter and Joe Biden or the aid would be withheld.
RELATED ARTICLE - Trial highlights: Democrats roll out case as senators fidget
KTBS 3's Political Anchor Jeff Beimfohr spoke with Rep. Mike Johnson (R) of Bossier Parish, a member of Trump's defense team. He reacted to the Democrats' assertions and the overall impeachment process.
On Thursday, KTBS 3 News will visit with Rep. John Ratcliffe (R) of Texarkana who is a member of the president’s defense team and we'll talk with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and explain why he's in DC to weigh in on impeachment.