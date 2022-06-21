TEXARKANA, Ark. - It's runoff election day in Arkansas.
The race getting the most attention in southwest Arkansas is the runoff race for Miller County Sheriff between Stephen Ward and Wayne Easley. Both are long time department employees. Easley is a detective and Ward is a deputy. Both are Republicans.
Thirteen voting centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. There is no voting at the American Legion Building.
