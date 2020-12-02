BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana voters head to the polls once again on Saturday to settle some races and issues that were left unresolved back on Nov. 3.
The only statewide ballot issue for the Dec. 5 election is a constitutional amendment involving membership on Louisiana's higher education management boards.
Voters across 24 parishes will decide which Republican will win an open U.S. House seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. The contest is between state Rep. Lance Harris of Alexandria and Luke Letlow, chief of staff to retiring incumbent U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.
In all of the contested judicial races in Caddo Parish, there's only one race left to be decided. That is the race for the open seat on the Shreveport City Court. Family and civil law attorney Emily Merckle is pitted against Edward Mouton. Both are Republicans.
Runoff elections were set in any race where no candidate topped 50% of the vote in the primary election. The top two vote-getters advanced to the runoff.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday election days in Louisiana. Stay with KTBS 3 on air and online on Saturday as the results come in. Click here to connect with the Louisiana Secretary of State's website for more election information.