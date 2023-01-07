LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday she will be nominating Allison Bragg as the Inspector General.
"Allison Bragg shares my vision to promote efficiency by tackling waste, fraud, and abuse at every level of government, making her the ideal choice to be the next Inspector General for our state," said Sanders. "She is a respected federal prosecutor, a lifelong Arkansan, and brings a proven record of success and leadership to the talented team I have assembled. I look forward to working together to ensure that our government operates with integrity and accountability."
Bragg is currently serving as a federal prosecutor with the United States Attorney's Office.
For the past ten years working as an Assistant United States Attorney Bragg has tried cases involving white-collar crime, complex financial investigations, public corruption, fraud, child exploitation, human trafficking, and violent crime.
"I am honored to be joining the Sanders Administration as Inspector General," said Bragg. "Governor-elect Sanders has the right, bold vision to take Arkansas to the next level, and together we will work to ensure that we accomplish it with effectiveness, integrity, and honor."
Bragg is the White Collar Coordinator for the United States Attorney's Office as well as their Public Information Officer.
This means she serves as the spokesperson for the office.
Bragg was raised in Lee County and she eventually attended law school at the University of Arkansas where she earned her Juris Doctor and a Masters Degree in Agricultural Law.