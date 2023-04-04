LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed two executive orders Monday to help victims of last week's "devastating" tornadoes.
Following a briefing with officials at the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, Sanders said one order would provide paid leave for state employees and another would extend the state tax filing deadline to July 31.
Both executive orders pertain only to the Arkansans in Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski counties who were directly impacted by the storms.
The tax extension includes 2022 returns of Subchapter S Corporations, fiduciaries and estates, partnerships and composite returns, the executive order stated.
It was previously reported by the governor's communication director that the tax deadline would be extended to May 18 but she later clarified that it would be extended to the end of July to mirror the federal extension to avoid confusion.
The executive order authorizing emergency paid leave for state employees who reside in the path of destruction will be granted up to 40 hours of leave.
The authorization of leave will be at the discretion of the agency director, the order stated.
"I can't tell you how thankful we are for the absolute outpouring of support that we have seen as we have traveled across the last couple of days," Sanders said at a news conference alongside Sen. Tom Cotton. "From Arkansans stepping up and helping their neighbor. I want to remind people that we have a long way to go. Let's not lose that enthusiasm and continue to help our fellow Arkansans over the course of the next several weeks as we see these needs and demands come up."