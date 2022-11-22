LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made some major announcements Monday giving Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration of the state's first female governor will look like.
In addition to announcing the slate of events leading up to the historic inauguration, Sanders named the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
Michael and Jacqueline Retzer, local philanthropists and business owners, will co-chair the four-day event that Sanders has themed "A New Generation."
“When I take office in January, I will be the first woman to lead our state and our nation’s youngest governor, ushering in a new generation of leadership,” said Sanders.
Cathy Lanier and Megan Turner were also announced as inaugural coordinators.
“I want to thank Jacqueline and Michael Retzer—two individuals who impact so many lives across our state through their business, philanthropic efforts, community leadership, and volunteerism, and share my vision for implementing bold conservative reforms to unleash our state’s full potential—for agreeing to co-chair this historic event," Sanders said. "I also want to thank two longtime friends who both played critical roles in my successful campaign—Cathy Lanier and Megan Turner—for taking on the task of ensuring a successful multi-day celebration.”
OUTGOING ARKANSAS GOV. HUTCHINSON, GOV.-ELECT SANDERS MEET AFTER HISTORIC ELECTION VICTORY
According to a press release from the Republican Party of Arkansas, festivities will kick off the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7 with "Freedom Fest" followed by "Bourbon & Cigars with the First Gentleman" that evening.
Sanders will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The day will begin with a "Prayer & Worship Service" before Sanders and family takes the oath of office and delivers her inaugural address from the state capitol.
The press release said the celebrations will conclude with the "Governor's Inaugural Ball" at the Statehouse Convention Center bringing an end to the multi-day event which is meant to showcase "Arkansas and its wonderful people, food, music, and culture."
“Arkansas made history on election night, and in January our state will make history again when Sarah Huckabee Sanders is sworn in as the 47th governor. She is not only a close friend, but we know without a doubt there is no one more capable of leading our state into the future. We are incredibly honored to serve as chairs of her inaugural events as we celebrate Sarah as our new governor,” said Michael and Jacqueline.
Michael is the chairman and CEO of the Retzer Organization while Jacqueline dedicates her time to numerous nonprofit organizations throughout the community.
Lanier is a political fundraiser who worked on the Sarah for Governor campaign and Turner served as the director of accounting and compliance for the campaign.