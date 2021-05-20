BATON ROUGE, La. - Two funeral services for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer will be held in Baton Rouge and Shreveport. Roemer died Monday at the age of 77.
Visitation and services will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Kevin McKee, Pastor David Melville and Pastor Michael Barrett.
An additional visitation and service will be held at First United Methodist Church Shreveport on Thursday, May 27. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor David Melville, Pastor Michael Barrett and Dr. Carl Rhoads.
Roemer severed as governor from 1988 to 1992 and was a member of the U.S. House from 1981 to 1988.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Diabetes Association or the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools' Little Free Libraries Project.
