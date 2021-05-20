BATON ROUGE, LA. - Services are set for former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer. There will be two, one in Baton Rouge and one in Shreveport. The Shreveport native died Monday at the age of 77.
Visitation and services will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 25. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Kevin McKee, Pastor David Melville and Pastor Michael Barrett.
An additional visitation and service will be held at First United Methodist Church Shreveport on Thursday, May 27. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor David Melville, Pastor Michael Barrett and Dr. Carl Rhoads.
Roemer was the governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992 and was a member of the U.S. House from 81 to 88.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Diabetes Association or the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools' Little Free Libraries Project.
