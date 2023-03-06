BATON ROUGE, La. - Former head of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Shawn Wilson has announced his campaign for Louisiana governor, the first Democrat to do so.
Wilson's social media were adjusted Monday morning reflecting his candidacy, as well as the creation of a Facebook page titled "Shawn Wilson for Governor."
Wilson joins the race along with Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John Schroeder, State Representative Richard Nelson, and State Senator Sharon Hewitt.