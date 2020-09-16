SHREVEPORT, LA – The Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Office is conducting voter registration drives at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish.
Citizens may register at several Shreve Memorial Library Branches starting Monday, September 21 through Friday, September 25. In order to register, potential voters will need to bring identification and proof of residency in Caddo Parish.
Monday, September 21
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Tuesday, September 22
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue
Wednesday, September 23
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market Street
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Thursday, September 24
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue
Friday, September 25
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive
For more information about voter registration at Shreve Memorial Library, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.
To register to vote online, go to www.caddovoter.org.
