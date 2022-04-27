SHREVEPORT, La- The Louisiana Senate Wednesday took steps toward approving a micro-brewery bill -- which would allow small businesses to expand with more control over their products.
Sam Norton, owner of Seventh Tap in Shreveport said he was supportive of the proposal. He believes the proposed law would give their business opportunities to grow in the years to come.
Seventh Tap, like many other breweries, started from humble beginnings.
"We started home brewing seven or eight years ago, and that took off as home brewers doing these festivals and local events. Not only in town, but also across the state," Norton said.
Over time, supporters convinced them to create the brewery, which opened last year. Seventh Tap bottles its own beer in house. But, because of current laws, they can't distribute what they package. This bill would allow small breweries like Seventh Tap, to ship products themselves.
"It's just a matter of us loading our beer up in a van and us dropping it off at bars, restaurants and other establishments vs having to ship it through a trucking or freighting company to another location where it becomes inventory of a distributor," said Norton.
The bill would also allow them to brew at a separate location, letting them expand to other towns across the state.
"We would really love to have in other parts of the state, but also be able to service some smaller cities around the Ark-La-Tex area," Norton said.