SHREVEPORT, La. - The voters have spoken and there will be a runoff in the Shreveport City Marshal's race.
Four candidates were vying for that position. Democrat Interim City Marshal James Jefferson led the contest with 45 percent of the vote. He'll face off with Republican Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher who garnered 42 of the vote. Democrat Anthony Johnson came in third with 7 percent and Independent Donald "DJ" Gaut with 6 percent.
The special election to fill the slot was necessary because of the death last summer of the late City Marshal Charlie Caldwell.
The runoff is set for April 29.
