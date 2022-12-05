SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday.
One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits.
The runoff election will be between Democrat Ursula Bowman, who got 49 percent of the vote last month, and Democrat Derrick L. Henderson, who received 28 percent.
"I want to work with the Louisiana Hemp Association to use industrial hemp to start manufacturing goods that can put our people back to work. Everything from the clothes that we wear, the lining of our cars to the furniture of our house. West Shreveport, particularly District G is the right place for it. We have the inventory of spaces where it could be processed and manufactured," said Henderson.
He also believes he distinguishes himself from his opponent with new ideas and a change that District G needs.
"Shreveport has long been plagued with legacy elections, with entitled candidates. They don't show up to the forums, they don't come to national night out and those kinds of things. I'm really working to earn your vote. We've done the things we think are necessary, we've been in the community, we've met with large and small groups, and we've knocked on doors. We are humbly asking for your support," said Henderson.
KTBS reached out to Bowman last week and this week to get her thoughts on the election. So far, she has not responded.