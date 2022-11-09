SHREVEPORT, La. - When unofficial votes were counted Tuesday night, it looked like there was going to be a rare three-way runoff between the top three candidates.
However, a problem with a voting machine cartridge prompted a check, thus the vote count changed Wednesday.
Now, instead of Democrat Gary Brooks, Republican James Carstensen and Democrat Mavice Hughes Thigpen being in a three-way race, it's down to Brooks and Thigpen on Dec. 10.
The Secretary of State is listing Brooks at the top with 2,144 votes, or 40%, followed by Thigpen with 1,367 or 25%. Carstensen also had 25%, but he had 10 fewer votes than Thigpen, at 1,357.
Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence said when it was discovered one of the voting machine cartridges was not reading correctly, the secretary of state's office retrieved it and was able to get a correct vote count.
All votes from Tuesday are still considered unofficial. Voting machines here and across the state will be certified Thursday. Results will become official on Nov. 15.
