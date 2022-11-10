Mavice Hughes Thigpen is a Democrat running for Shreveport City Council in District B.
If elected, this local restaurant owner says she'll listen to her constituents, their cries, their concerns and address them right away.
Her focus will be better relations between the community and police, growing the economy, plus programs for youth and elderly.
Thigpen says she's worked in legislative affairs for the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the Caddo Parish Administrative office. She was also a 20-year employee in the federal court system.
