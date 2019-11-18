SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport leaders are trying to figure out how to move forward after voters denied three bond propositions Saturday. while working on next year's budget
Councilmen Grayson Boucher and Willie Bradford were asked Monday if some of the bond items could get funding through the budget. Both said there isn't a lot of wiggle room in the proposed budget. As of now, almost $1 billion is proposed for 141 capital projects in the budget.
Boucher said he only voted for proposition two Saturday. That proposition would have guaranteed a new police headquarters and new fire trucks. Bradford said the props most important to him included funding for roads, drainage, and a new roof for the convention center. Both said they want what's best for the city. Bradford believes that's by cutting out excess spending.
"There's some needs some basic needs that only the operational budget could absolve. I see no room for capital improvements that we can adjust the budget to," said Bradford.
Boucher knows the basics are important, but he’s still hopeful about finding money for public safety needs.
"I think that there's something that we can do with the fire and police department whenever it comes to equipment on some financing packages that they are about to pay off," Boucher said. "So, hopefully we will be able to get at least a few fire trucks and maybe start to replace our aging police department fleet."
The Caddo Parish Tax Assessor said over the past few years the city reduced the millage of expiring bonds. Meaning, property taxes go down as well. Shreveport can expect to see that happen again because the bonds weren't approved.