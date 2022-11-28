SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport voters are less than two weeks away from the runoff election to see who will be the next mayor of Shreveport.
The endorsements for Tom Arceneaux and state Sen. Greg Tarver have been coming in fast and furious over the past week.
Most political observers KTBS has spoken with haven't seen anything quite like this year's runoff for mayor in terms of endorsements.
Arceneaux, a Republican has announced the last three mayors of the city of Shreveport -- all Democrats, all African American -- have endorsed him.
Tarver, a Democrat, has announced that Gov. John Bel Edwards will come to Shreveport on Tuesday and endorse him. So, what does it all mean?
"I think we should wait and see what Glover, Perkins and Tyler may say at this press conference before we step back and judge what the impact is going to be. On the surface, Tom is trying to show that he can bring unity, that he can cross party lines. I think that Sen. Tarver is going to show that he is the democratic candidate and try to get his democratic base to come out and come home. He's already shown the ability to crossover as well. He has mayor endorsements from former Mayor Keith Hightower, a former white democratic mayor," said political analyst Scott Hughes.
He's not sure what the impact will be on the race but feels it's already increased awareness for the Dec. 10 runoff.
"It's fired up both bases. I think some of Tom's Republican base is fired up thinking that this shows he can get some crossover vote and at the same time it really is going fire up the democratic base because having three former sitting mayors all African American endorsing a Republican is highly unusual. It's not unusual to see the governor who is the No. 1 Democrat in the state endorse a democratic candidate. But having three democrats endorse a Republican, that's really the news and I think that has really created a lot of questions in democratic politics, but also in the African American community," said Hughes.
Both campaigns have news conferences scheduled in the morning. Arceneaux will talk about his endorsements at 10 a.m., and Tarver has one scheduled at 10:30 a.m. with Edwards to talk about his endorsement.