SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayoral candidates went head-to-head Monday night during a forum at Huntington High School. The forum was hosted by the sisters of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. All of the candidates were given three minutes to talk about what sets them apart. and why they should be the next mayor.
Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez touted his military experience and his knowledge of cyber and tech issues.
“I want to see Shreveport run like a business. I want to see accountability,” said parish commissioner Mario Chavez who is running as an independent. “I want to see clean streets. when you call the water department that you get the help you need. when you call the police department that our great men and women show up well equipped, well rested, and well paid.”
Chavez said that many told him that rejecting his previous Republic Party affiliation and running as an independent was political suicide, but Chavez said he felt it was necessary to bring the community together, making it clear to voters he wasn’t for one side or another.
Incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins pointed to progress in crime this year after a record setting year for homicides in 2021.
“I wanted to make this city safer. My first year it was the safest in 40 years,” Perkins said. “This year we are on track to do exactly the same things. We just went through a drought of homicides for nearly 60 days so we are making Shreveport safer.”
State Senator Greg Tarver touted some of his early accomplishments. He said he was instrumental in helping black women get involved in local politics. He also focused on crime and giving the city a facelift.
“We need to start working together. Clean up Shreveport. Clean up the crime situation,” Tarver said. “It's not going to be a simple process. It's going to take a little while to do, but we can do it if we come together as one.”
Businessman Tom Arceneaux said he wants the city to be more friendly to outside businesses.
“Not everybody sees the vision that I see for Shreveport,” Arceneaux said. “But I know that we can do it. I know that because people like you are the kinds of people who love their city, want to participate, and who can make a difference in their city.”
The mayoral election will take place November 8 with a runoff election December 10 if no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the first round.