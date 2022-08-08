SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday is the day we find out if Shreveport Mayor Perkins can run for re-election. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal three judge panel is expected to issue a ruling on Perkins' appeal sometime in the morning.
KTBS 3 News Political Analyst Jeremy Alford is keeping close tabs on the proceedings. "It sounds like this three judge panel was up to speed not only on this issue and the mayor, but also on the case law that folks have been citing all week involving this case in West Monroe. It sounds like that case came up several times. Legal experts have told me it is really an on-point example for this particular case. Once again, I think folks are already starting to look past what happens between now and Monday because this seems like a case that seems to be destined for the Louisiana Supreme Court," Alford said.
If it does reach the Louisiana Supreme Court, It will be up to that court to decide whether it wants to take up the case.