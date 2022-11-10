Sen. Gregory Tarver is a Democrat running for the Shreveport mayor's seat.
He notes his top five priorities as safety, education, stewardship, economic development, and cleanliness.
Tarver says he wants to bring all of Shreveport together to make it a better place to live, work, and raise a family.
He's no stranger to public office as he has represented the area as Louisiana State Senator, Shreveport City Councilman, and Caddo Parish Police Juror.
Senator Tarver says his years of experience and ability to work across the political aisle make him the best choice for Shreveport mayor.
