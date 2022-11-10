Tom Arceneaux is a Republican running for the Shreveport mayor's seat.
If elected, Arceneaux promises to focus his attention on public safety, blight, youth, public finance, and economic development.
Arceneaux is an attorney, specializing primarily in commercial and government law, for the downtown firm Blanchard, Walker, O'Quin & Roberts. He served as a city councilman from 1982-1990. He's also a former assistant city attorney for the City of Shreveport.
