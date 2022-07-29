SHREVEPORT, La. - The first mayoral forum of this election season took place Thursday night in Shreveport. In a forum at the BHP YMCA gymnasium, the ten candidates answered questions that ranged from crime to economic development.
KTBS 3 Political Reporter Jeff Beimfohr was there. He says there weren't a lot of fireworks, but all ten candidates had the attention of a very large audience. The audience was polite and respectful, applauding at appropriate places and giving the candidates strong attention.
Right out of the box, the candidates were asked about controlling the crime problem in Shreveport. The candidates were also asked about creating jobs.
KTBS 3 News will be hosting a forum as we get closer to election day, probably about mid October.