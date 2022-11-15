SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters will have the opportunity Wednesday evening to hear and see the candidates in the Shreveport mayoral runoff go head-to-head debating the issues.
Red River Radio is partnering with the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Rhino Coffee, AKA Sorority, and local media including KTBS 3 for a Shreveport Mayoral Runoff Candidate Debate between Republican former councilman Tom Arceneaux and Democrat State Senator Gregory Tarver. On Nov. 8, Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent.
The runoff debate is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and will take place at LSU-Shreveport. The event will be moderated by Chuck Smith of Red River Radio. KTBS 3's Troy Washington will be among the journalists posing questions to Arceneaux and Tarver. They're expected to cover a number of issues including infrastructure, economic development, and crime.
Seating is limited so those interested in attending must register in advance. You can do that at EventBrite.com. The debate will be seen live on KTBS 3.3, KTBS.com, and on KTBS 3 Now connected devices.
For continuing coverage leading up to the Dec. 10 runoff visit KTBS.com/politics.