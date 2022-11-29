SHREVEPORT, La. -- In what former mayor Cedric Glover described as an "unprecedented" show of crossover political support, he and two other African American Democrats to hold the city's top office announced their endorsements of white Republican Tom Arceneaux in the upcoming mayoral runoff.
Current Mayor Adrian Perkins and the candidate he defeated four years ago, Ollie Tyler, also joined Arceneaux for the show of unity at his campaign headquarters on Line Avenue.
"We endorse a person with principle, with integrity. We're not endorsing a party," Tyler said to cheers from a diverse group of Arceneaux supporters.
Glover noted his own crossover support, especially in winning re-election in 2010. He gave the most extended comments, saying of Arceneaux, "The person best suited to work with all of us who are focused on building a better Shreveport just happens to be a person of a different race and a different party."
Glover criticized Arceneaux's opponent in the Dec. 10 runoff, Democrat Greg Tarver, for opposing Gov. John Bel Edwards' Justice Reinvestment Act. The 2017 package of laws focused on sentencing reforms to ensure adequate prison space for those who pose a public safety threat. It invests savings from a reduced overall incarceration rate in cutting recidivism and supporting victims.
Critics say those reforms have caused a rise in crime around the state.
Despite Tarver's opposition to the reforms, Edwards came to Shreveport on Tuesday to announce his backing of Tarver.
Current Mayor Adrian Perkins said of his endorsement of Arceneaux, "It's about who is the best person for the job. And undoubtedly, that is Tom Arceneaux."
After the remarks from his high-profile Democrat backers, Arceneaux told the crowd of both Blacks and whites, "I'm thrilled that this is a diverse group of people. This is the kind of group that we're going to have in the city of Shreveport. Everybody will have a voice. Everybody will have a seat at the table."
Arceneaux was the only top Republican in the Nov. 8 primary. He led the voting with 28%.
Tarver came in second with 24%, ahead of a list of other Democrats, including Perkins, and others.
Tyler was already on board with the Arceneaux campaign when support from Perkins and Glover was announced last week ahead of the start of early voting. It began last week and continues through Saturday.