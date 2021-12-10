SHREVEPORT, La. - Some Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday in a runoff election that also includes municipal issues in certain locations. Locally, all eyes will be on the five propositions on the ballot in Shreveport and a runoff race in Bossier City.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is asking voters to approve upgrades for roads, underground pipes, public safety and more when they go to the polls. The five propositions total $237 million. Click here for a breakdown of each proposition.
The District 1 council seat is up for grabs in Bossier City. Brian Hammons is facing Michael “Lum” Lombardino. Hammons received 48% of the vote to Lombardino's 36% in November's election.
There are also a handful of other races and issues that will be on local ballots. Click here to connect with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office for a look at your ballot and other election information.
The polls will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
More Information from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office
In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
All absentee ballots must be returned to the Registrar’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Voters are encouraged to check their polling location and sample ballot by logging into the online voter portal at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov, on the award-winning GeauxVote Mobile app, or by calling the Elections Division hotline at 800.883.2805.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.