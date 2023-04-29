SHREVEPORT, La. - All six property tax renewals on the ballot Saturday in Shreveport passed easily.
The combined mileages will bring in more than $11,500,000. Officials had said if the taxes failed there could be drastic reductions in street repair, public safety, uniforms, and equipment.
Here's a look at the renewals, their descriptions and the vote results:
Prop. 1 - 1.13 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs. - Passed with 79 percent of the vote.
Funds from Prop. 1 will be used for improving, repairing, and maintaining the streets of the City. It is 1.13 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,761,400. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1941, 82 years ago
Prop 2. - 0.84 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs. - Passed with 73 percent of the vote.
Funds from Prop. 2 will be used for operating and supplying recreational facilities. It is 0.84 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,309,300. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1946, 77 years ago.
Prop 3. - 1.13 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs. - Passed with 75 percent of the vote.
Funds from Prop. 3 will be used to pay the City's employees. It is 1.13 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,761,400. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1951, 72 years ago.
Prop 4. - 1.13 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs. - Passed with 77 percent of the vote.
Funds from Prop. 4 will be used to supply uniforms and equipment to police and firefighters. It is 1.13 mills, and will produce an estimated $1,761,400. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1956, 67 years ago.
Prop 5. - 1.7 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs. - Passed with 75 percent of the vote.
Funds from Prop. 5 will be used for the city's pensions, employee life insurance, and hospitalization plan for city employees. It is 1.7 mills, and will produce an estimated $2,649,000. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1965, 78 years ago.
Prop 6. - 1.48 Mills Continuation - CC - 5 Yrs. - Passed with 74 percent of the vote.
Funds from Prop. 6 will be used to maintain the Police Three Platoon System. It is 1.48 mills, and will produce an estimated $2,307,000. Shreveport voters first approved this tax for imposition in 1970, 53 years ago, but the system dates back to 1921.
