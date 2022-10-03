SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a voter registration drive taking place Monday in Shreveport.
It's from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Shreve Memorial Library David Raines Branch.
The public is encouraged to attend to learn about voting rights and the importance of voting.
The event is free and open to the public.
To vote in an upcoming election, you must register at least 20 days before the election if registering through Caddo Parish’s Geauxvote online registration and 30 days if registering in person or by mail.