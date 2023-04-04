Solicitor General Liz Murril, candidate for La Attorney General

SHREVEPORT, La. - Liz Murrill, a senior lawyer for Attorney General Jeff Landry, is running to replace her boss, who is a candidate to be governor. She stopped by the KTBS 3 studio Tuesday morning for an interview with Jeff Beimfohr on First News.
Murrill, 59, has served as the office’s solicitor general, which calls for her to represent the attorney general before the U.S. Supreme Court and other federal and state courts.
Murrill was born in New Orleans and raised in Lafayette. She and her husband, Baton Rouge attorney John Murrill, have four sons.
The primary election will be held on Oct. 14.