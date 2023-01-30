BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is calling for a special session of the legislature to begin Monday to grapple with Louisiana's property insurance crisis.
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said a special session is imperative since eight insurance companies have failed and others have quit writing policies after the state experienced devastating hurricanes in 2020 and 2021.
Donelon wants the legislature to put at least $45 million into a newly-created fund aimed at luring insurance firms to the state, and giving them enough time to get re-insurance themselves ahead of hurricane season, which starts June 1st.