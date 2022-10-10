SHREVEPORT, La. - Time is running out if you want to have your say in local, state, and federal races in November.
Monday is the deadline to get registered in Arkansas.
It's Friday in Oklahoma.
Monday is also the deadline for in-person registration in Texas. It's Tuesday, Oct. 11 if you register by mail.
Related Content
In Louisiana, Tuesday is the last day you can register in person. It's Oct. 18 if you want to register online.
Be sure and connect with your Secretary of State’s Office if you have any questions about voter registration, early voting, or finding your polling place.