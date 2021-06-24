BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday The Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization had released its Strategic Plan Report.
In a news release, the governor's office said the council was established by executive order in February of 2020. Its purpose was to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana’s vital rural communities, as well as solutions to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work.
“Louisiana’s rural communities are the lifeblood of our state," Edwards said. "Their natural resources feed and fuel the world, yet their citizens bear a disproportionate burden of poverty and lack of adequate access to healthcare, education, broadband and other essential needs."
"Our work to address these disparities has become even more urgent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to testing, treatment and vaccinations can mean the difference between life and death," he said. "The strategic report from the Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization provides coordinated guidance on key issues that will provide the largest good for the greatest number of people in our rural regions.”
The council’s report identifies four key recommendations for improving quality of life in Louisiana’s rural regions: expanding broadband access across the state; improving infrastructure; developing and expanding workforce training and higher education opportunities; and maintaining and expanding agriculture centers in the state’s university systems.
The complete Louisiana Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization Strategic Plan Report can be found here.