SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's examination of constitutional amendments that are on the Nov. 3 ballot continues with a close-up look at Amendment 4.
Amendment 4 deals with limiting the growth of spending in the state and asks voters the following: "Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds, to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the constitution?"
A vote FOR would create a new state budget spending limit with probable slower growth. A vote AGAINST would continue the current method for an expenditure limit.
KTBS 3 Political Analyst Jeremy Alford offers this take on amendment 4: "Right now the amount of money the state can spend goes up every year, according to fiscal conservatives, despite what the state is facing, whether it be an economic downturn, out migration, and this amendment is really a way for fiscal conservatives, particularly Republicans in the House, who want to to limit the ability of the state to spend more money, even when it's losing jobs or having a bad year."
"Over recent years spending has gone up by about 12 percent even though population has gone down. This is really an effort by fiscal conservatives to try to rein in the spending in the state," Alford said.
The Louisiana Constitution requires a balanced budget for state government and any deficit must be immediately remedied. State appropriations cannot exceed the amount of revenue to be collected.
Limits apply to the state general fund and dollars spent from dedicated funds and fees.