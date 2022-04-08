SHREVEPORT, La -- A temporary four-person board is preparing to restart planning and zoning matters for Caddo Parish.
Commissioner Mario Chavez, who co-sponsored the move to create the board, says all four live in the parish outside Shreveport city limits.
They are Phyllis Hart, Damon Humphrey, Sr., Lauren Marchive III, and Laura Neubert.
"They're going to fast track everything that's been applied for ever since December 15th. Because there's a lot of work that needs to be done with rezoning with people that have put in applications to do building permits. And they've just been left to the wayside because there was not a board to hear their concerns," Chavez said.
Neubert resigned from the Metropolitan Planning Commission after Caddo was cut out of the organization at the first of the year.
The parish is still waiting on a state attorney general's opinion on whether it can permanently appoint a planning board or whether that board should be elected.
The temporary board is scheduled to hold three monthly meetings starting April 27. It's supposed to dissolve at the end of June.
The Caddo Parish Commission would vote on any recommendations or appeals that come out of the temporary planning board.