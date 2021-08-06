AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the date and agenda for the second special session of the 87th Texas Legislature.
The second special session will convene at noon on Saturday, Aug. 7. The current special session ends on Friday.
"The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started," Abbott said. "I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State."
The agenda for the second special session includes these 17 items, as stated verbatim in a release from the governor's office:
The agenda for the second special session includes 11 of the same topics as the agenda the governor issued for the first special session, plus six additional topics.
The final item listed on the agenda, "legislation related to legislative quorum requirements," is particularly notable given the events of the first special session. The majority of Texas House Democrats left Austin for Washington, D.C., on July 12 to break quorum during the special session due to a controversial election reform bill.
Dozens of Democrats remain in the nation's capital as of Thursday, Aug. 5.
