AUSTIN - Results are in from Saturday's election in Texas.
Two statewide propositions passed. The first one reduces the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary public schools can place on homeowners who are elderly or disabled. The changes go into effect January 1. It is estimated to cost more than $744 million between 2024 and 2026, which would be covered by the state’s rainy day fund.
Also approved, proposition two. It increases the amount of the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. This proposal would reportedly save homeowners an average of $176 on their property tax bill.
Voters in Pleasant Grove ISD gave the OK to a $40 million bond to pay for renovations and new facilities. Administrators say the bond will not raise taxes.
In New Boston, the race for the city council has been settled. Sue Anderson is the winner over Jil Hensley.
There was also a city council race on the ballot in Marshall. Reba Godfrey defeated Ken Moon and Veronique Ramirez. Godfrey replaces Vernia Calhoun who is term limited.
Atlanta has a new mayor. Voters elected James Brooks. Travis Ransom did not seek re-election.
