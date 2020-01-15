Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND EAST AND DEEP EAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CST THURSDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&