Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHERN WEBSTER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... NORTHWESTERN UNION PARISH IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA... SOUTHWESTERN CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... CLAIBORNE PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... * UNTIL 715 AM CST. * AT 413 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO SHOWERS AND A FEW EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF AN INCH AND A HALF UP TO THREE INCHES HAVE ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS MUCH OF THE ADVISORY AREA THIS MORNING, WITH ADDITIONAL MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED TO SPREAD NORTHEAST ACROSS THIS AREA OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, MINDEN, HOMER, HAUGHTON, GREENWOOD, STONEWALL, SIBLEY, DOYLINE, DUBBERLY, DIXIE INN, EASTWOOD, FOSTERS, JUNCTION CITY, EVERGREEN, ATHENS, LISBON, FERGUSON, CURTIS AND SPRING RIDGE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE TO TWO INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&