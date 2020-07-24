SHREVEPORT, La. – Qualifying is winding down for the Nov. 3 election.
Here's a running list of those who qualified since Wednesday.
Candidates for U.S. Senator, U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District and Public Service Commission include:
- U.S. Senator - Beryl Billiot of Kentwood, John Paul Bourgeois of Gretna, Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge, Reno Jean Daret III of Metairie, Derrick "Champ" Edwards of Harvey, Xan John of Lafayette, David Drew Knight of New Orleans, Dustin Murphy of Eros, Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge, Melinda Mary Price of Luling, Aaron C. Sigler of Hammond, Peter Wenstrup of New Orleans
- U.S. Representative - Ben Gibson of Bossier City, Kenny Houston of Shreveport, Mike Johnson of Benton, Ryan Trundle of Shreveport
- Public Service Commission District 5 - Foster Campbell of Bossier City, Shane Smiley of Monroe, Scotty Waggoner of West Monroe
Here's a look at the other hopefuls who jumped into the race Wednesday and Thursday:
CADDO
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge, 3rd District - Trina "Trinh" Chu of Shreveport, Jeanette Garrett of Shreveport
- 1st Judicial District judges
- Division B - Ramona Emanuel of Shreveport, J. Antonio Florence
- Division D - Karelia R. Stewart of Shreveport
- Division G - John Mosely Jr. of Shreveport
- Division J - Ramon Lafitte of SHreveport
- Division C - Christopher T. Victory of Shreveport, Mary Winchell
- Division H - Brady Denis O'Calloghan of Shreveport
- Division I - Craig Marcotte of Shreveport, Jacob Oakley of Shreveport
- Division A - Donald Hathaway of Shreveport
- Division E - Mike Pitman of Shreveport
- Division F - Katherine Dorroh of Shreveport
- Division K - Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett
- District attorney - James E. Stewart Sr. of Shreveport, Patricia "Pat" Gilley of Shreveport.
- Juvenile Court judges
- Section 1C - Ree J. Casey-Jones
- Section 2B - Natalie Howell, Clay Walker
- Section 3A - David Matlock
- City Court judges
- Division A - Emily Merckle, Edward Mouton, Paul Wood, all of Shreveport
- Division B - Brian Barber of Shreveport
- Division C - Pammela S. Lattier of Shreveport
- Division D - Sheva Sims of Shreveport
- City marshal - Charlie Caldwell Jr. of Shreveport; Donald "DJ" Gaut of Shreveport, Anthony Johnson of Shreveport
- Caddo Parish School Board
- District 3 - Terence Vinson of Shreveport
- District 8 - Christine Tharpe of Shreveport, Jeri Bowen of Shreveport
- Oil City mayor - James T. Sims
- Oil City aldermen - District 1: Maquilla S. Frierson; District 2: Donny Jackson; District 3: Levi Jones III; District 4: Cynthia Poindexter Barkschat; District 5: James Clifton
- Hosston mayor - Debra Fitzgerald Blake, Betty "Susie" Giles, Kimberly "Kim" Jaynes
- Hosston police chief - Eric C. Fredieu, "Whit" Giles, Scott Smith
- Hosston aldermen (3 to be elected) - Misti F. Banks, Henry E. Blunt, Charles V. Giles, Tiffany A. Payton
- Ida mayor - Kenneth Shaw
- Ida chief of police - David C. Austin Jr.
- Ida aldermen (3 to be elected) - Michelle Anders, Nicole Falgout, Arien Gott, Roy Phelps Jr.
- Rodessa mayor - Rose Hansen, Paul Lockard, Jimmy Phillips
- Rodessa aldermen (3 to be elected) - Dan Harville, Tanya Phillips
- Greenwood District 3 alderman - Dickie A. Doughty
- Belcher alderman - Christi McWhiney
- Mooringsport council member - Murray E. Moore, Joshua Welch
- Shreveport Council District A - Tabatha H. Taylor, Lloyd Anderson
Qualifying also includes constables and justices of the peace in Ward 1, Ward 2 Oil City and Vivian districts; Ward 3 Blanchard and Mooringsport districts; Ward 5, Ward 6, Ward 7, Ward 8, Ward 9.
BOSSIER
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge 2nd District - Jeff Thompson of Benton
- 26th Judicial District judges
- Division A - Mike Craig
- Division B - Charles A. Smith
- Division C - Lane Pittard
- Division D - Charles Jacobs of Minden
- Division E - Michael Nerren of Benton
- Division F - Parker Self of Bossier City
- District attorney - Schuyler Marvin of Minden
- Bossier City City Court judge - Cynthia Carroll-Bridges of Bossier City, Santi Parks of Bossier City
- City marshal, Bossier City - Jimmie "Jim" Whitman
- Benton mayor - S.G. Horton, Kenneth "Ken" Schiflett
- Benton police chief - Steve Collier, Mark Crouch
- Benton aldermen - District 1: Jacqueline Neal Carr; District 2: Linda Gates, Tiffany L. Manning; District 3: Ronnie Jones; District 4: Leighton Allen, James E. Friday; District 5: Wayne Cathcart
- Haughton mayor - Kim Gaspard
- Haughton police chief - Todd Gibson
- Haughton aldermen (5 to be elected) - Doug Adams, Carlton "Peewee" Anderson, Melba Baker, Tarrah Dobbins, Frederick "Fred" J. McAnn, Barry E. "Buck" Mcgee Jr., Jonathan Phillips, Phillip Smith, Randy Wellhausen
- Plain Dealing mayor - Tammy Murray
- Plain Dealing marshal - Timothy "Tim" Cannon, Ronnie Murray, Gary Roberts
- Plain Dealing aldermen - District 1 (2 to be elected): James Cook, Shanthia "Shanita" Gay, Shelia Player; District 2: Marmekia "Mekia" Gay; District 3: Howard Haynie; District 4: Tracy Duke Dupuis, Judith Beshea McGuffey, David Orr
- Shreveport Council District A - Tabatha H. Taylor
Qualifying also includes constables and justices of the peace for districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6.
DESOTO
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge 3rd District - Jeanette Garrett
- 42nd Judicial District judges - Division A: Amy Burford McCartney, Brenda Ford; Division B: Nick Gasper of Stonewall, George Winston of Mansfield
- District attorney - Charles B. Adams of Keachi, Gary Evans of Mansfield
- DeSoto Parish School Board District 11 - Larry Heard, Rosie Mayweather
- Logansport mayor - Judge Cordray, Lyntroyce Hewitt
- Logansport council members (5 to be elected) - Zachary "Big Zach" Bossier, James Robert Foshee, Katherine Freeman, Martha P. Guillotte, Pamela Hatcher, Daniel Polley, Deborah Roberts, Anthony Wilson, Mark Woods
- South Mansfield mayor - Kevin Vanzant
- South Mansfield aldermen (3 to be elected) - Ola Mae Evans, Dianne Hudson, Merelean Woods
- Stanley alderman
- Stonewall council member - Brandon Garsee
Also qualifying are constables and justices of the peace in districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
WEBSTER
- District attorney - Schuyler Marvin of Minden
- Minden City Court judge - Sherb Sentell III
- Springhill City Court judge - Stuart W. McMahen
- Minden city marshal - Dan Weaver
- Springhill city marshal - H.D. Ainsworth, Wayne "Fig" Newton
- Webster Parish School Board District 8 - Glenda Broughton
- Cotton Valley mayor - Clarence C. "Cat" Cox, Christopher "Stowebaby" Stowe
- Cotton Valley police chief - Michael Dickey, Clayton Simmons
- Cotton Valley aldermen (5 to be elected) - Dodie Carter, Octavia Frazier, Delvin Hawkins, Charlene Lewis, Michael Magee, Evelyn Parish, Reginald Shaw
- Cullen mayor - Terry "Bippy" Hoof, Gary Sullivan, Doris Crow White
- Cullen police chief - Rosetta Carr, Shawn Mayfield, Fannie Rankin
- Cullen aldermen (5 to be elected) - Yolanda Castleman, Lynn Dubose, Denise Epps-Hoff, Darryl Ford, Barbara Green, Ray Mills, Carolyn Sullivan, Jimmie Thomas
- Sarepta mayor - Peggy Adkins, Larry Richardson
- Sarepta police chief - Michael McCullen
- Sarepta aldermen (5 to be elected) - Michael A. Corley, Nelda Hines, Claire Lay, David Neal, John D. Smith, Heath Warford
- Sibley mayor - Jimmy Williams
- Sibley police chief - Jeremy Robinson
- Sibley aldermen (5 to be elected) - Wayne Bolton, Helen Chanler, Richard Davis, Larry Merritt, Alan Myers, Robert Smart
- Dixie Inn mayor - Kay Stratton
- Dixie Inn aldermen (3 to be elected) - Donna Hoffos, Judy Mckenzie
- Dubberly mayor
- Dubberly police chief - Brian Dison, Joseph Henry
- Dubberly aldermen (3 to be elected) - Brent Cooley, Douglas Culpepper
- Shongaloo mayor - Timothy Mouser
- Shongaloo aldermen (3 to be elected) - Jill Hutchinson Dick, Janice Ann Sexton, Mary Strange
Also qualifying are constables and Justices of the Peace in districts 1, 3, 5
CLAIBORNE
- 2nd Judicial District Court judges - Division A - Darrell Avery of Jonesboro, Walter May of Jonesboro; Division B - Rick Warren of Jonesboro, Yumeaka Robinson Washington of Quitman; District C - Glenn Fallin of Arcadia
- District attorney - Chris Bowman of Jonesboro; Danny Newell of Hormer
- Lisbon mayor - Wayne Tanner
- Lisbon aldermen (3 to be elected) - Jerry W. Clements, Eric M. Gaston, Andy Roberts
- Homer District 4 selectman - Verletha Adams
BIENVILLE
- 2nd Judicial District Court judges - Division A - Darrell Avery of Jonesboro; Division B - Yumeaka Robinson Washington of Quitman; District C - Glenn Fallin of Arcadia
- District attorney - Chris Bowman of Jonesboro; Danny Newell of Hormer
- Jamestown mayor - Ralph Todd
- Jamestown aldermen (3 to be elected) - Conley Bare, Michelle Todd Williams
- Lucky police chief - Chris Davis
- Lucky aldermen (2 to be elected) - Shirley J. Egans, Daphne Turner
- Gibsland aldermen (2 to be elected) - Dianna Pearson, Richard "Bay" Rhodes
RED RIVER
- 39TH Judicial District judge - Luke Mitchell of Coushatta
- District attorney - Julie Jones of Coushatta
- Coushatta mayor - Johnny Cox
- Coushatta councilmen (5 to be elected) - Peter Drake, John D. Henry, Janice Lewis, Brian Nash, Reginald Prealow Jr., Edna Webb
- Edgefield mayor - Vince Almond
- Edgefield police chief
- Edgefield aldermen (3 to be elected) - Eugene Freeman, Jack Terrell
- Martin aldermen (2 to be elected) - Elisa Caster
NATCHITOCHES
- 10TH Judicial District judges - Division A: Desiree Duhon Dyess of Natchitoches; Division B: Lala Brittain Sylvester
- District attorney - Billy Joe Harrington of Natchitoches
- Natchitoches City Court judge - Robert Owsley, Carmella Parker
- Natchitoches city marshal - Randy Williams
- Powhatan police chief
SABINE
- 11TH Judicial District judge - Stephen Beasley of Many
- District attorney - Don Burkett of Many
- Sabine Parish School Board member District 4 - Kowonno Greene, Adrian Newton Loucious
- Converse mayor - Troy H. Terrell
- Converse police chief - Jason "Adam" Ebarb, David W. Gentry
- Converse aldermen (3 to be elected) - Christina Ebarb, Rodney Rutherford, Travis Womack
- Fisher mayor - Vernon Rivers, Susan Slay
- Fisher police chief - Lamar Thomas, Joseph White
- Fisher aldermen (3 to be elected) - Amy Johnson, Johnnie Maxie, Edwina Thomas
- Pleasant Hill mayor - Edward "G" Arnold
- Pleasant Hill police chief - David Shane Graves, Ray Williams
- Pleasant Hill aldermen (3 to be elected) - Shane Arnold, Lisa S. Henderson, Terry "Lamar" Ponder Jr., Gloria Sanders