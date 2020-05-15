Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT... AT 828 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 10 MILES EAST OF GILLIAM, OR 20 MILES SOUTHWEST OF SPRINGHILL, MOVING NORTHWEST AT 15 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND STRONG WINDS OF 40 TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PLAIN DEALING, HOSSTON, IDA AND GILLIAM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&