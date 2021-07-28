BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Treasury Department on Wednesday announced that most employees are now working from home due to the statewide increase in COVID cases.
"We want to assure the public that this will not disrupt services," the department said in a Facebook post.
The agency is not able to accept walk-in claims for Unclaimed Property, but the public can continue to call us at 1-888-925-4127 during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
Searches online can be completed at http://www.latreasury.com for money in the Louisiana Treasury.
For those who have already begun the claim process and need to send us documents, they can upload them to the Louisiana Treasury website.
For any other concerns, the public can call 225-342-0010.