Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 110 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN UPPER-LEVEL RIDGE WILL MAINTAIN MOSTLY DRY CONDITIONS WITH TEMPERATURES FORECAST TO CLIMB INTO THE MID TO UPPER 90S THROUGH SATURDAY. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL ALLOW FOR HEAT INDEX VALUES TO CLIMB ABOVE 105 DEGREES ACROSS THE ENTIRE FOUR STATE REGION THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&