Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING BAYOUS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND BIENVILLE PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING BAYOUS IN LOUISIANA...ARKANSAS... BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, JANUARY 18... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN. * FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 13 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE BAYOU IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE FRIDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO A CREST OF 15 FEET EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 14 FEET, EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW. &&