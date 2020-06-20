Attorney General Bill Barr said Saturday that President Donald Trump has fired the Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York.
"Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so," Barr wrote in a letter to Berman. "By operation of law, the Deputy United States Attorney, Audrey Strauss, will become the Acting United States Attorney, and I anticipate that she will serve in that capacity until a permanent successor is in place."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.