Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MILLER...LAFAYETTE AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER...NORTHWESTERN CLAIBORNE AND NORTH CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 745 AM CDT... AT 648 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM FOUKE TO NEAR MAGNOLIA. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MAGNOLIA, SPRINGHILL, HAYNESVILLE, CULLEN, FOUKE, BRADLEY, TAYLOR, EMERSON, SHONGALOO, BUSSEY, SMITHLAND, ATLANTA, CANFIELD, MACEDONIA, WELCOME, CALHOUN, MOUNT VERNON, LERCH, GIN CITY AND STATE LINE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&