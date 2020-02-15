This is what President Donald Trump's "winning streak" looks like.
He tweets about federal prosecutors' sentencing recommendation for his old friend, convicted felon Roger Stone, and the Justice Department, appearing to abandon its independence, files a memo calling for "far less" prison time instead. All four prosecutors quit the case, and two resigned from the US attorney's office in Washington, DC.
Trump boasts about a robust economy, but then summarily cuts the 2.5% pay raise slated for millions of federal employees down to 1%. He offers no justification beyond a simple declaration that "national emergency or serious economic conditions" necessitated the cut.
Days after he is acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, Trump removes Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — and his twin brother — from the National Security Council, in what can only be explained as an act of retaliation after Vindman answered a subpoena and testified in the House impeachment inquiry. Vindman's brother got the ax because, well, Trump could.
We should expect the President to crash through all the norms and traditions that create the foundation of Washington to demonstrate his personal power and fulfill his campaign promise "to win so much you are going to be so sick and tired of winning." But if you think Trump's "winning" will have something to do with the public good, think again.
His winning means a turn away from sound policy for America and toward one man's desire to settle scores and express his personal power. Would-be opponents and whistleblowers be forewarned: This president will not hesitate to move against you.
When candidate Trump made a big deal about winning, you may have thought he was talking about his pledge to make Mexico pay for a border wall, bring about economic growth at an annual rate of 4%, or launch a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's infrastructure to bring it up to par. Not one of these things has happened.
Trump's failure to deliver on these promises reflects certain aspects of his personality. He is not one to dwell on the finer details of public policy and he tends to get frustrated easily. Add the insulting way that he treats people who disagree with him — hello Mexico, hello Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer — and you get a chief executive who struggles when he's required to work well with others.
Throughout his life, Trump has favored issuing orders over cooperating or obeying rules. Whether he was running his business at Trump Tower or playing the role of a boss on his reality TV show, Trump was never a consensus builder. Sure, he liked to gather input, asking everyone from the doorman at his building to his executive vice presidents for their opinions. But when a decision was to be made, he did it alone.
The business practices Trump indulged in were made possible by the fact that aside from rare forays into publicly traded companies, he ran a closely held family conglomerate that never issued audited public statements of profit or loss and did not have to answer to stockholders. His personal style grew out of his upbringing in a family where he was told to be "a killer" and "a king." Kings rule by fiat. Killers don't ask permission.
Now as president, post-impeachment Trump is letting his monarch flag fly. If he can't get House Democrats to cooperate, he'll wield his executive authority to demonstrate his personal power. And make no mistake — for Trump, the most satisfying wins involve displaying how he, personally, can defy basic norms, make those who value stability howl, and exert his will. I am certain that he gets a thrill whenever he issues an order that others find ridiculous or destructive, which thanks to the power of his office — which the Senate failed to check — is nevertheless carried out.
Months ago, Trump flexed his defiance muscles when he pardoned Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who had been convicted of posing for a photo with a dead ISIS prisoner in a military trial and described by one of his own colleagues as "freaking evil" and "OK with killing anybody that was moving." Trump seemed to relish pardoning this man and causing distress for those inside the military who believed he had disrespected the military tradition of professionalism and order that separated America's warfighters from others on the field of combat.
In the case of Roger Stone, Trump saw a friend of many decades going down for crimes including lying under oath and witness tampering that had been prosecuted by his administration. In his mind, it seems the Justice Department works not for the American people and the rule of law, but for him.
A future where justice can be influenced by a president writing a tweet slamming the recommendation of federal prosecutors sounds like the end of the basic rule of law. To Trump, however, it might feel like winning.