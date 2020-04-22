Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND LOUISIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA, LAFAYETTE, AND UNION. IN LOUISIANA, BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CALDWELL, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LINCOLN, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, RED RIVER, SABINE, UNION, WEBSTER, AND WINN. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * UPWARDS OF AN INCH OF ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION CANNOT BE RULED OUT AS WE GO THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS ALONG AND AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT THAT WILL BE MOVING THROUGH THE REGION. SOILS ARE SOAKED MAKING FLASH FLOODING A LIKELY THREAT WITH ANY HEAVY DOWNPOURS. POOR DRAINAGE AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&