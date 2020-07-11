Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 115 EXPECTED. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 110 EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN LOUISIANA, CADDO PARISH AND BOSSIER PARISH. IN TEXAS, MARION COUNTY. * WHEN...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...HOT AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN UPPER-LEVEL RIDGE WILL MAINTAIN MOSTLY DRY CONDITIONS WITH TEMPERATURES FORECAST TO CLIMB INTO THE MID TO UPPER 90S ON SUNDAY. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL ALLOW FOR HEAT INDEX VALUES TO CLIMB ABOVE 110 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&