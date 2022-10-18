SHREVEPORT, La. - Time is running out if you want to have your say in local, state, and federal races in November.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day for Louisiana residents to register to vote. It's also the last day to make changes to your registration, but you'll have to do it online.
Early voting runs Oct. 25-Nov. 1.
Be sure and connect with your Secretary of State’s Office if you have any questions about voter registration, early voting, or finding your polling place.